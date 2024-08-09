Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Shares of VLY traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.78. 3,976,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,012,179. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $884.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valley National Bancorp

In other news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $127,001.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,521.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,285.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $127,001.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,521.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,451 shares of company stock worth $378,452 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $49,734,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,889,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,060,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,815 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth $6,618,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $6,366,000. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

