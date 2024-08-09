VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Acquired by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,665 shares during the period. VanEck Agribusiness ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC owned approximately 1.16% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $8,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 509,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,839,000 after purchasing an additional 73,589 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 70.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 305,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,925,000 after buying an additional 125,854 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 187,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,070,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 165,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after acquiring an additional 156,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1,112.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MOO stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.97. The company had a trading volume of 31,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.74 and its 200 day moving average is $72.07. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

