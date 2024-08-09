Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 170.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.67. The stock had a trading volume of 970,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,260,209. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day moving average of $49.43. The firm has a market cap of $127.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.68.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

