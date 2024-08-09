Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Family Wealth Partners LLC

Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,483,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,585,074. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $78.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $45.72.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

