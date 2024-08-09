Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,736 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 159,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 37,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $278,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,044,227. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.59 and its 200 day moving average is $79.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $82.53.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.3011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

