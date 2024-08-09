Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Family Wealth Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.3% of Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $4.79 on Thursday, hitting $219.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,130. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.73 and a 200-day moving average of $219.71. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The company has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

