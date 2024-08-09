Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Holdings Lowered by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,212 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,046,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,929,000 after buying an additional 1,820,365 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $82,895,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $72,568,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,485,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,990,000 after buying an additional 1,333,540 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.60. 3,201,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,124,268. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average of $50.33.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

