Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.5% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $775,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $5.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $261.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,709,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,268. The firm has a market cap of $392.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $279.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.26.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

