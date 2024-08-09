Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS.

Vaxcyte Stock Up 4.4 %

PCVX stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.64. The stock had a trading volume of 689,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,182. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.56. Vaxcyte has a one year low of $44.20 and a one year high of $87.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $599,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,174,968.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vaxcyte news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $599,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,174,968.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elvia Cowan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,766 shares of company stock worth $7,923,441. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

