Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.390-0.490 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.0 million-$190.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.9 million. Veeco Instruments also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.39-0.49 EPS.

Veeco Instruments Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of VECO stock traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.05. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.66 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.39.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $175.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Veeco Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VECO shares. Barclays increased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $121,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,444.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $121,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,444.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $150,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,196.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $380,505 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

