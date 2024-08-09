Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Issues Earnings Results

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports.

Vera Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vera Therapeutics stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $35.98. 425,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,353. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.29. Vera Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $50.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 28.63 and a quick ratio of 28.63.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VERA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

About Vera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.