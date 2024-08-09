Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

MDRX stock opened at $9.15 on Monday. Veradigm has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $14.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Veradigm by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,806,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,483 shares during the period. Tyro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veradigm in the first quarter valued at about $9,055,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Veradigm in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,496,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Veradigm by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,899,000 after purchasing an additional 171,199 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Veradigm by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 343,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 100,275 shares during the period.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

