Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT Raised to $600.00 at HC Wainwright

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $371.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $485.91.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $465.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $120.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $340.83 and a twelve month high of $510.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $481.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total value of $1,031,908.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,502,484.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total transaction of $1,031,908.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,502,484.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.75, for a total transaction of $1,086,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,728.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,703 shares of company stock valued at $26,615,855 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,567,184 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,687,339,000 after buying an additional 3,761,414 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,676,518 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,479,011,000 after acquiring an additional 394,338 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,743,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,401,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,218 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,782,374 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,080,000 after purchasing an additional 837,461 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,237,877,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

