VerusCoin (VRSC) One Day Volume Tops $3,406.68

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 8th. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00001956 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $92.34 million and $3,406.68 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s genesis date was May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 76,971,864 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 76,965,504.80354276. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.11769291 USD and is down -2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $8,660.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

