Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,226.51% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. Verve Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 219.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS.

Verve Therapeutics Trading Down 8.3 %

NASDAQ VERV traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,147,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.84. Verve Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $20.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.74.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verve Therapeutics

In related news, insider Andrew D. Ashe acquired 76,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $475,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 342,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,106.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.