Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Trading Down 8%

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) fell 8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.48 and last traded at $22.53. 814,126 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,540,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VSAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Viasat in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Viasat from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Viasat from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

Get Viasat alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Viasat

Viasat Stock Down 6.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viasat

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Viasat by 303.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 11,033.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.