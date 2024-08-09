VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.2052 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ USTB remained flat at $50.23 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,127. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.76.
About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
