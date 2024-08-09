Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Expected to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vista Outdoor in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Vista Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Aegis restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $41.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -351.05 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.97.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.18% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $644.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Vista Outdoor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 695,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after acquiring an additional 417,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $9,884,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,352,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,932,000 after purchasing an additional 218,018 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,318,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,002,000 after purchasing an additional 164,385 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 445.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 107,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 88,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

