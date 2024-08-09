Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.44

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.44 and last traded at C$8.39, with a volume of 82739 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on VHI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Vitalhub from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Vitalhub from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Vitalhub Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.50. The company has a market cap of C$443.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$15.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.12 million. Vitalhub had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 10.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vitalhub Corp. will post 0.2728791 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vitalhub

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

