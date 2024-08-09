Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) CEO Purchases $23,011.28 in Stock

Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) CEO James H. Ballengee bought 15,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $23,011.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,912,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,106,720.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Vivakor stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. Vivakor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $3.45.

Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter. Vivakor had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 16.87%.

Vivakor Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vivakor stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivakor, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VIVK Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivakor, Inc operates, acquires, and develops technologies and assets in the oil and gas industry and related environmental solutions in the United States and Kuwait. The company owns and operates a crude oil gathering, storage, and transportation facility in Delhi, Louisiana. It also owns a crude oil storage tank located near Colorado City, Texas.

