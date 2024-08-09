Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Receives $9.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SEAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Vivid Seats stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $799.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23. Vivid Seats has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.
Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $198.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.68 million. Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 170.34% and a net margin of 9.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vivid Seats will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.
