Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 170.34% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $198.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Vivid Seats updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

SEAT stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,897,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,499. Vivid Seats has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $799.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

