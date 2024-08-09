Walden Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,229 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AON by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,661,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,894,053,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in AON by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,524,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,519,000 after purchasing an additional 22,346 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in AON by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,805,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,151,000 after purchasing an additional 127,173 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in AON by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,331,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,406,000 after purchasing an additional 179,238 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AON by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,943,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,663,000 after buying an additional 471,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.21.
AON Trading Up 0.3 %
AON traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $326.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,989. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $344.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.13. The company has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91.
AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.
AON Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. AON’s payout ratio is presently 21.16%.
AON Profile
Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.
