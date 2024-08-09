Walden Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,229 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AON by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,661,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,894,053,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in AON by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,524,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,519,000 after purchasing an additional 22,346 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in AON by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,805,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,151,000 after purchasing an additional 127,173 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in AON by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,331,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,406,000 after purchasing an additional 179,238 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AON by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,943,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,663,000 after buying an additional 471,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.21.

AON Trading Up 0.3 %

AON traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $326.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,989. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $344.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.13. The company has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. AON’s payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.