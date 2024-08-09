Walden Wealth Partners LLC Has $9.35 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Walden Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 249,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Walden Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Walden Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $9,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAU traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.69. 1,200,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,372. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.21. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $39.16.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

