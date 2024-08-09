Walden Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Walden Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.5% of Walden Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Walden Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 182,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,271,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,150,000 after purchasing an additional 218,628 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 134,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,739,000 after buying an additional 16,161 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 86,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.95.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,386,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,694,871. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $171.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,288 shares of company stock worth $8,895,638. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

