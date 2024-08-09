Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Down 1.2% on Analyst Downgrade

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $105.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Walt Disney traded as low as $84.71 and last traded at $84.90. 2,887,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 11,593,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.96.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Macquarie raised their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.75.
Get Our Latest Report on Walt Disney
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney
Walt Disney Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $155.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Walt Disney
The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Walt Disney
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Is Dell’s Stock Plunge a Once-in-a-Lifetime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.