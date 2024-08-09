Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.89 EPS

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89), Briefing.com reports. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ WBD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.03. 40,907,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,786,883. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $14.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.42. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.48.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

