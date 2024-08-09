Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) PT Lowered to $18.00

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Benchmark from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WBD. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.48.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.03. 40,957,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,787,209. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.49. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.42.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.9% in the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.