Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Senior Officer Sells C$358,262.60 in Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCNGet Free Report) Senior Officer Susan Rhea Netherton sold 2,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$179.13, for a total value of C$358,262.60.

Waste Connections Price Performance

TSE:WCN opened at C$247.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.12. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of C$174.74 and a 52 week high of C$251.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$240.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$229.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.72 billion, a PE ratio of 60.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Waste Connections from C$240.00 to C$255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$196.10.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

