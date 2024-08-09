Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 681.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,177,000 after purchasing an additional 64,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $730,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM traded up $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $205.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,427. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.77 and a 200-day moving average of $206.09. The company has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

