WaveDancer Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, August 13th (NASDAQ:WAVD)

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, August 13th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 12th.
WaveDancer Stock Up 10.6 %
Shares of WAVD stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $2.18. 286,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,677. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. WaveDancer has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $5.30.
WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 57.30%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WaveDancer
About WaveDancer
WaveDancer, Inc develops and maintains information technology systems in the United States. The company also modernizes client information systems; and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations. In addition, it offers IT consulting, development, training, migration, and on-site project support; and software development, system modernizations, cloud services, and cybersecurity services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WaveDancer
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for WaveDancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaveDancer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.