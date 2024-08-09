WaveDancer Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, August 13th (NASDAQ:WAVD)

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, August 13th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 12th.

WaveDancer Stock Up 10.6 %

Shares of WAVD stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $2.18. 286,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,677. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. WaveDancer has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $5.30.

WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 57.30%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WaveDancer stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of WaveDancer, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WAVD Free Report ) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned about 1.49% of WaveDancer worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WaveDancer, Inc develops and maintains information technology systems in the United States. The company also modernizes client information systems; and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations. In addition, it offers IT consulting, development, training, migration, and on-site project support; and software development, system modernizations, cloud services, and cybersecurity services.

