WBH Advisory Inc. Decreases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CB. William Blair lowered shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,845 shares of company stock worth $3,404,515 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Trading Up 0.0 %

CB stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $269.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $198.10 and a 12-month high of $277.91. The firm has a market cap of $109.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

