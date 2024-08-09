WBH Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 191,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after acquiring an additional 136,165 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,756,000. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,770,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,590,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,075,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,321,000 after buying an additional 48,012 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FHLC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,877. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.32 and a fifty-two week high of $71.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.27 and its 200-day moving average is $68.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

