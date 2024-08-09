WBH Advisory Inc. Has $301,000 Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.00. 739,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

