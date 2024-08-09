WBH Advisory Inc. Invests $259,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOOG. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 531,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,927,000 after purchasing an additional 94,738 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 106,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 102,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VOOG stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $315.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,852. The company has a 50 day moving average of $330.40 and a 200 day moving average of $309.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $236.38 and a 12-month high of $350.50.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

