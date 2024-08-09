WBH Advisory Inc. Purchases 281 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 454.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,146,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,232 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,759,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,608,000 after purchasing an additional 731,194 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,960,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 310,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,606,000 after purchasing an additional 202,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 152.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 254,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,747,000 after purchasing an additional 153,918 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWY stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.66. The company had a trading volume of 16,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,749. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $148.45 and a 52 week high of $226.11.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.