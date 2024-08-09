WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.92 EPS

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.92, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $320.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

WEBTOON Entertainment Stock Down 38.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBTN traded down $7.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,465,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,736. WEBTOON Entertainment has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $25.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on WBTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on WEBTOON Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on WEBTOON Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on WEBTOON Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on WEBTOON Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEBTOON Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

About WEBTOON Entertainment

Our Vision To be the world’s storytelling technology platform empowering creation by anyone, for everyone. WEBTOON is a global storytelling platform where a vibrant community of creators and users discover, create and share new content. We have pioneered a cultural movement by revolutionizing the storytelling format and democratizing content creation and publication.

