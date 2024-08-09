Wedbush Raises Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target to $64.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

VTR has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.54.

Ventas Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of VTR opened at $58.99 on Monday. Ventas has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $59.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of -310.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.22 and its 200 day moving average is $47.44.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -947.32%.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $209,028.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,008 shares of company stock worth $2,608,972. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ventas by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Ventas by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 4,831.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 231,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after buying an additional 227,154 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

