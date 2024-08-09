Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Medpace (MEDP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Medpace (NASDAQ: MEDP):

8/9/2024 – Medpace was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/1/2024 – Medpace is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “hold” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Medpace was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/24/2024 – Medpace had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $469.00 to $430.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Medpace had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $395.00 to $336.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Medpace had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $452.00 to $434.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Medpace had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $464.00 to $432.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2024 – Medpace had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

7/23/2024 – Medpace was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/11/2024 – Medpace was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/8/2024 – Medpace had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $456.00 to $469.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $382.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.21 and a 52-week high of $459.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $402.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.82.

Get Medpace Holdings Inc alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Medpace

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total transaction of $1,575,742.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 660,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,983,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total transaction of $1,575,742.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 660,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,983,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total transaction of $2,252,315.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,909,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,737 shares of company stock worth $3,850,058 in the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,626,000 after purchasing an additional 142,591 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Medpace by 22.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 574,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,042,000 after buying an additional 107,108 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 15.3% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 406,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,265,000 after buying an additional 53,983 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Finally, Westwind Capital boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 800.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 380,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,886,000 after acquiring an additional 338,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.