Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Medpace (MEDP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Medpace (NASDAQ: MEDP):
- 8/9/2024 – Medpace was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/1/2024 – Medpace is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “hold” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/1/2024 – Medpace was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/24/2024 – Medpace had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $469.00 to $430.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/24/2024 – Medpace had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $395.00 to $336.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/24/2024 – Medpace had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $452.00 to $434.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/24/2024 – Medpace had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $464.00 to $432.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/23/2024 – Medpace had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
- 7/23/2024 – Medpace was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/11/2024 – Medpace was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/8/2024 – Medpace had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $456.00 to $469.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Medpace Stock Performance
Shares of MEDP stock opened at $382.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.21 and a 52-week high of $459.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $402.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.82.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Medpace
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,626,000 after purchasing an additional 142,591 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Medpace by 22.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 574,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,042,000 after buying an additional 107,108 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 15.3% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 406,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,265,000 after buying an additional 53,983 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Finally, Westwind Capital boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 800.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 380,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,886,000 after acquiring an additional 338,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Medpace
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Why Analysts Still Predict Double-Digit Upside for Mosaic Stock
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Novo Nordisk’s Shares Go on a Rollercoaster Ride After Earnings
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Wall Street Predicts Zillow Stock Will Dominate in Performance
Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.