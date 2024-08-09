Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $101.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.19.

Shares of WELL traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.65. 1,721,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,633. Welltower has a 12 month low of $78.38 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Welltower will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Welltower by 0.6% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 0.9% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 4.8% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

