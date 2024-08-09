Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Wedbush

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Welltower’s FY2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WELL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.88.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $115.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.88, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.67. Welltower has a 12-month low of $78.38 and a 12-month high of $117.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 330.86%.

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $2,453,039,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Welltower by 26.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,236,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,731,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104,064 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,930,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,748,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173,079 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,917,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Welltower by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,329,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,771,000 after purchasing an additional 849,898 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

