Wesbanco Bank Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,752,382,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,107,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,009,928,000 after buying an additional 4,163,657 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,928,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,460,966,000 after buying an additional 2,998,161 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $676,545,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Danaher by 214.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,073,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $711,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,038 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 19,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $4,866,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at $29,578,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 19,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $4,866,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at $29,578,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,797 shares of company stock worth $18,039,944. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $268.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Danaher

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.