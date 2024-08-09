Wesbanco Bank Inc. Decreases Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saturna Capital Corp raised its position in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.7% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.2 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $243.44 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.52 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The stock has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of 453.81, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $333.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. FBN Securities raised shares of CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total transaction of $1,334,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,358,592.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total transaction of $5,703,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 824,234 shares in the company, valued at $313,382,009.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total value of $1,334,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,358,592.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,643 shares of company stock valued at $54,992,604 in the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.