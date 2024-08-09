Wesbanco Bank Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 15,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAA opened at $152.63 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $115.56 and a one year high of $154.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAA. Mizuho raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.56.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

