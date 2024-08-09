Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in S. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 220.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 681.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 43,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 37,780 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $951,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at about $5,328,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on S. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.87.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 0.66. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $423,279.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 666,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,048.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $1,311,010.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,171 shares in the company, valued at $25,399,343.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $423,279.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 666,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,529,048.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 545,966 shares of company stock worth $10,666,789 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

