Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $936,000 Stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 2,331.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,273,000 after purchasing an additional 39,456 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Surgery Partners

In other news, insider Danielle Burkhalter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $158,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,354 shares in the company, valued at $801,042.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $37.83.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $762.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.94 million. Surgery Partners had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SGRY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.86.

Surgery Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

