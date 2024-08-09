Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New $2.39 Million Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,474,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at $80,235,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth $20,854,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $16,898,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at $10,256,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on GEV shares. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded GE Vernova from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.04.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $175.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.42. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $185.50.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.