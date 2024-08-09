Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 314 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 170.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $205.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.77 and a 200-day moving average of $206.09. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $225.00.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.83.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

