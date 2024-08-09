Wesbanco Bank Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WELL. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the second quarter valued at $223,000. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Welltower by 0.6% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 17,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Welltower by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

WELL stock opened at $115.73 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.38 and a 12-month high of $117.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.36 and its 200 day moving average is $97.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.88, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 330.86%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

