Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on WABC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westamerica Bancorporation has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WABC

Westamerica Bancorporation Price Performance

WABC opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average of $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.25. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $58.49.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.12% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $79.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. Equities analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,512,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19,654 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,904,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,421,000 after buying an additional 199,721 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,155,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,941,000 after buying an additional 18,297 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 252,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,326,000 after purchasing an additional 104,029 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.